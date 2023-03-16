Germany’s next top model: tear collapse during makeover

Snap, snap – hair off!

Every year it is the reason for tears, despair and impressive emotional outbursts: the legendary makeover at “Germany’s Next Top Model”.

The candidates are not spared this season either. And so, on Thursday, star hairdressers and stylists sharpened their scissors to give the model candidates a new look. While Heidi Klum (49) could hardly wait for the action and even demanded a new look for herself, bitter tears flowed from her “Meeedchen”.

Heidi Klum has no mercy! The hair MUST come off Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

One candidate was more interested in her hair than in a modeling career – she threw in the towel! So she was not the only one: Another candidate announced her surprising end.

The girls get a new hairstyle again Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Sarah leaves GNTM voluntarily

Heidi’s makeover announcement caused mixed feelings. Anya (19) couldn’t wait to sit in the barber’s chair: “I don’t want this disgusting, boring hair anymore.”

Sarah (20) immediately shed bitter tears: “I don’t want that! I’ve finally found my look that allows me to be myself.” Somajia (21) also went the nozzle: “I’m afraid that I’ll lose my hair. Being completely bald like that would be really bad.”

Heidi wants to encourage Sarah, but that is in vain Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Sarah also had to be comforted by her fellow campaigners Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

And Heidi? She was looking forward to the snipping event: “Today is my favorite day!” While Sarah could hardly speak between her loud and desperate sobs and Anya shed tears of joy at the same time, Heidi spontaneously dared herself to the hairdresser’s chair: “I also feel like it to change!” Result: A few centimeters of her mane came off.

But Sarah couldn’t stop crying, even said: “I’m getting really sick!” The other models tried to comfort the dissolved candidate – but even Heidi was at a loss with this outburst of emotion: “I hadn’t thought that you would now freak out like that!”

The hairdresser also lends a hand to Heidi Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Heidi Klum spontaneously had a new hairstyle cut Photo: heidiklum/Instagram

Nevertheless, Heidi Sarah did not reveal what was planned with her head of hair, so Sarah made a momentous decision. She told Heidi: “I’m out shorter than my shoulders.” Now Heidi told her what length was planned: Sarah’s hair should be cut off at collarbone level.

She now had to make a decision – and shortly thereafter, in tears, swept the sails: “I don’t want to pretend. I just can’t do it!” For her, this meant the end of GNTM – there was no exception from Heidi: “Unfortunately, we can’t do a request concert. The rules are the same as every year. That’s why Sarah is leaving us today.”

No mercy. Heidi checks how much should be removed from Lara’s hair Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Chaos at the decision walk

A new look and a dramatic exit – that knocks the socks off even the most ambitious models. The decision walk under the guidance of top model Alessandra Ambrosio (41) turned into a chaos performance. The models should all sit on barber chairs with a newspaper and only start walking when they are illuminated by a spotlight.

First, Katherine (20) made a mistake: she sat down again after her performance, although she was supposed to leave the stage. Jülide (23) not only forgot her newspaper, but also started running at the wrong moment. She suddenly strutted down the catwalk with Vivien (22) and caused Heidi complete confusion: “Another one? Why is it still working now?”

The girls in their barber chairs Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Guest judge Alessandra Ambrosio. However, she did not get a new hairstyle Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Of course, the walk from the chair to the catwalk is no problem for top model Alessandra Ambrosio Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Elsa (18) also made a mistake – she threw away the newspaper because she thought it was her turn: “I thought the light was on me.” Anya (19) and Selma (18) also started wrong and moved Heidi in bewilderment: “What is that?” After the walk, she made an announcement: “That was a mixed performance today. There were some highlights, but also catastrophes.”

Tracy also leaves GNTM

The even greater shock, however, followed shortly thereafter. At the end of the walk, Heidi had already announced the names of the candidates who were in the next round – only the wobbly candidates had to step in front of her and co-juror Ambrosio again. Among them was Tracy (25).

Tracy didn’t really warm up to the shoot Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Heidi expressed concern for the candidate: “Since last week you’ve been going downhill a little bit. And that’s why I wanted to ask if everything is okay with you.” Tracy immediately poured out her heart – she no longer felt comfortable with GNTM: “I’m not fine. After much deliberation, I decided to leave because I can’t cope well with the stressful situations, the cameras and such in the villa.”

Klum reacted flatly: “I didn’t expect that.” Nevertheless, she accepted the Essenerin’s decision: “I can understand that, it’s not for everyone. I see great potential in you. But I never want to stop travelers.”

The other candidates could cheer: none of them had to leave “Germany’s Next Top Model” that evening. In the next week, however, a “shoot out” is waiting for the wobbly candidates: If you don’t perform well enough for your sed card at the photo shoot, you have to start your journey home straight away.