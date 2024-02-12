“Getting stronger and healthier”

The young Cuban Lester Domínguez Ortiz, who last March suffered a violent assault with a machete in Holguíncontinues to evolve slowly, although he still has a long way to go to fully recover.

His father, Dennis Dominguezshared a text on his networks on Sunday in which he was optimistic about the health of the patient, who has not yet walked again.

“Lester continues to evolve slowly, becoming stronger and healthier, but we have to think that (for) spinal injuries, the recovery time is six months to a year according to science, which advances more day by day,” he said in Facebook.

Facebook screenshot / Dennis Dominguez

Dennis detailed all the steps that an adequate treatment must complete for the adolescent to rehabilitate the spinal cord.

“One, meet the needs as they evolve; two, provide emotional support; three, improve their physical mental and emotional functioning; four, provide education and resources specific to spinal cord injury, electrical stimulation stimulates a certain muscle of the body to do the same job,” he said.

This father of courage trusts that the improvement that everyone wants will be achieved and He praised the attention given to his son by the rehabilitation technicians from the town of San Germán.

“For God there is nothing impossible, the child continues to exercise and rehabilitate at the San Germán polyclinic with the resources that exist, with a lot of love from the professionals who care for him. Let’s hope that God continues to perform the miracle of restoring him along with the doctors,” he added.