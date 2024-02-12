Film Argylle remains at the top of the North American box office

MIAMI.- This weekend it premiered Lisa Frankensteinbut the film written by Diablo Cody came second at the US box office, after the espionage thriller For Argy.

Lisa Frankenstein, starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, grossed $3.8 million, according to estimates released Sunday. Meanwhile to Argy, by Matthew Vaugn, was the highest-grossing film, grossing $6.5 million.

With that For Argy adds a domestic total of 28.8 million dollars in two weekends. The film, made at a cost of 200 million, is Apple’s first cinematic failure. Universal Pictures is overseeing the North American screening of the film, which has grossed $60.1 million globally.

Kathryn Newton – “Lisa Frankenstein”. Photo released by Focus Features showing Kathryn Newton in a scene from “Lisa Frankenstein.” AP/Via Michele K. Short/Focus Features

Focus Features projected Lisa Frankenstein in 3,144 cinemas. It is the directorial debut of Zela Williams, daughter of Robin Williams. The review was mixed, with a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. The AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote that “it’s a real monster: cobbled together from previous movies, painfully incoherent and supremely silly.”

The audience was 61% female and under 35 years old (71%), according to surveys. But while the box office was modest, so was its production budget at a reported $13 million.

Third came The Beekeeper in its fifth weekend, grossing $3.4 million. The religious film came fourth The Chosen with 3.2 million while Wonka It came fifth with 3.1 million.

Overall, this weekend was likely slow in theaters due to it coinciding with the Super Bowl. It is estimated that the box office will total about 40 million dollars. Although we should not entirely blame the sports championship, because before the pandemic, that weekend raised around 75 million. It is unlikely that the box office will perk up much before the release of Dune: Part Two On March 1.

Order at the box office

The ten highest-grossing movies this weekend in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. The final figures come out on Monday.

1. For Argy – $6.5 million.

2. Lisa Frankenstein – $3.8 million.

3. The Beekeeper – $3.5 million.

4. The Chosen – $3.2 million.

5. Wonka – $3.1 million

6. Migration – $3 million.

7. Anyone But You – $2.7 million.

8. Mean Girls – $1,9 millones.

9. American Fiction – $1.3 million.

10. Poor Things – $1.1 million.

Source: AP