What are the Mexican surnames that belong to the royal families?

Thanks to surnames we have an identification, they also allow us to learn more about our family’s past, from finding the characters that made up our history and to finding distant relatives who are in various parts of the world, among them, members of the performs.

Throughout the history of Mexico, various cultures and foreign interventions have passed, one of the most important was the Spanish conquest. The kings of Spain became the highest rulers of Mexico and even gave noble titles to the last descendants of Mexico-Tenochtitlán.

This is how in Mexico there are many surnames of different origins, among them, those that belong to the royal families.

What Mexican last names are royalty?

There are various Mexican surnames that belong to royalty.



According to the records of the royal house of Spain, some of the mexican surnames more popular more are part of the noble houses of that country:

andazola

ayamonte

Aguilar-Priego

Alcala de la Alameda

Benavides

castro

contreras

carpio

cervantes

Bourbon

Flowers

Lara

Moya

Moguer

Rivera

ortiz

villanueva

valenzuela

What are the 5 most common surnames in Mexico?

Hernández is the most popular Mexican surname with 671 thousand, 972 people registered



According to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the most common surname in Mexico is Hernández with 671 thousand, 972 registered people between 2017 and 2020, followed by:

Garcia: 458, 788.

Martinez: 447, 073.

Lopez: 412, 247.

Gonzalez: 352, 650.

What is the origin of surnames in Mexico?

Surnames were introduced to Mexico during the colonial period, to a large extent it is due to Spanish migration or by imposition on the indigenous and mestizo population. Especially to differentiate yourself in combat.

Most of the best-known Mexican surnames come from Spain, Mayan and Mexica culture. That is why in Mexico there are various surnames with different meanings and origins.

