Ricky Martin’s nephew says he just wants “the truth to be known”

San Juan, Mar 31 (EFE).- Ricky Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, assured this Friday that he wants the truth to come to light in the legal dispute with the singer, which includes allegations of sexual assault and a lawsuit millionaire for extortion.

“I just want the truth to be known,” Sánchez Martin told reporters after leaving the hearing held at the San Juan Court of First Instance to determine if the young man had the capacity to represent himself in his own right.

The hearing lasted a few minutes and became “academic”, as Judge Arnaldo Castro Callejo himself indicated, when Sanchéz Martin arrived at the court accompanied by the lawyer, Michael Corona, who assumed his defense.

The young man faces a million-dollar civil lawsuit filed by his uncle for extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of rights, as well as damages.

Sánchez Martin asked to represent himself in this case after his previous lawyers, Jaime Alcover Delgado and Fredeswin Pérez Caraballo, resigned on February 1, alleging “irreconcilable differences.”

For their part, Ricky Martin’s lawyers had filed, on behalf of their client, an opposition motion, justifying that “the defendant does not have the necessary procedural or substantive knowledge” to do so.

Dora Monserrate, one of the singer’s lawyers, was satisfied that the young man has legal representation and denied that any offer was made to him.

The legal controversies between the singer and his nephew began in July 2022, when Sánchez Martin was granted a protection order for domestic violence against his uncle, which, however, was filed that same month at the young man’s request.

Subsequently, the court granted Enrique Martin Morales, the singer’s first name, a protection order for stalking his nephew, which was extended for one year last November.

The measure orders Sánchez “to refrain from harassing, persecuting, intimidating, threatening or in any other way interfering with the petitioner or with members of his family,” as well as not to go near his home or that of his relatives and not to contact him by phone. via phone, email or social media.

For his part, Sánchez filed a complaint for sexual assault against his uncle in early September, but a judge denied the requested protection order in October.