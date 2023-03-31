Video: AMLO responds to the claim: “Maru sent you, my love”

Juarez City.- Faced with the claims of a woman who demanded justice for the case of the 39 migrants killed in a provisional station of the National Institute of Migration, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador replied that she had surely been sent by the governor of Chihuahua, PAN member María Eugenia Campos .

Upon leaving the gym of the Colegio de Bachilleres de Chihuahua (Cobach), the dozens of migrants turned to the van that was transporting him with the purpose of talking about the case, but López Obrador did not get out of the unit.

With the passenger window open, he promised them justice, so the migrants began to shout that word again, as they did while they waited on the street for him to come out, and they were joined by a group of activists who reject militarization and environmentalists.

A woman approached the federal President and asked him not to do what the United States does.

“We are not the same, my love, do not confuse us,” López Obrador replied.

While the truck was trying to move through the crowd, the President told another person who was in front of the vehicle and that he would not let it go forward without provoking it.

– Were you provocative when you defended justice and dignity? Questioned the woman who had previously asked you not to act like the neighboring country.

“No, but I didn’t do it like that, I didn’t do it like that,” López Obrador replied.

– Oh no? How did he do it, weren’t all the people in the Zócalo, weren’t there millions of people in the Zócalo defending it, sir?

The President said that he did it peacefully.

“I think that Maru sent you, my love,” said the head of the Federal executive.

The woman told him that no one was violating him.

“I send you Maru”, he said again.

– No, sir, no; That lady doesn’t represent us either, much less, sir, the woman replied.

“Look, isn’t that a provocation?” AMLO inquired.

– It is a demand of justice, it is what it is, the woman specified.

Once the convoy advanced, expressions of support for the President such as “It is an honor to be with Obrador” began to be heard from the federal government employees who were also waiting for him at the exit.

At first, when the truck carrying him was leaving the compound, the migrants began to shout for justice.

“Mr. President, we want you to bravely get out of that vehicle and face us, we are people of peace,” said a migrant with a loudspeaker.

“We want to know the situation of the assassination of the Mexican state to our dear emigrant brothers (sic), who died burned in the Migration center here in Ciudad Juárez.”

But the president did not get out of the truck, he only promised them justice from his seat.

‘AMLO, unable to give an answer’

In response to the response from Tabasco, Cony Gutiérrez, who is part of a collective against militarization, asserted that the president is incapable of responding to what happened in Ciudad Juárez.

In an interview, he accused that López Obrador does not have the capacity to lead the country.

“His response to my question, arguing that Maru Campos sent me, is his inability to respond to what happened in our city. Instead of seeking to resolve the situation, he calls us opponents, he is a patriarch who believes that we do not have the capacity to think and that someone sends us to be against him,” he said.

“I firmly believe that AMLO is terribly reproducing the same violations of human rights that he complained about before becoming president,” he added.

With information from Reform.