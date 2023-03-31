“They came and went down the street”: the story of the parents of the baby who died near the Casa Rosada

The family had spent the night at the door of the Ministry of Economy. (Maximiliano Luna)

Less than 24 hours after the new poverty rates in the country were announced, a three month old baby who lived with his family in a street situation died this Friday morning in the recova of the Ministry of Economy of the Nation. The girl, identified as Joselynwas the daughter of Brenda Marisol (29) and Hernannatives of the town of Quilmes, who moved from place to place, looking for a place to spend each night.

The event occurred at 5 in the morning at the intersection of Paseo Colón and Hipólito Yrigoyen streets, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Monserrat. Brenda and Hernán slept peacefully until they noticed that their baby had stopped breathing. In the midst of desperation, they began to scream and went to ask for help from a street vendor in the area who, since he could not abandon his belongings, suggested that they request assistance from the Federal Police who were guarding the bars of the Pink House.

After a 911 call, officers from the Neighborhood Police Station 1 D of the City Police they approached the place together with SAME personnel, who arrived after four minutes. The doctors did not manage to carry out any resuscitation maneuvers because the girl no longer had a pulse. “The ambulance was with them for an hour. Apparently it was a drowning. But that will not be known until they do the autopsy. It is not known if she was due to suffocation, choking on milk, or something else, ”he said. Alfredthe street trader who witnessed the tragedy.

The man and the woman were also parents of another baby of the same age, the twin of the deceased minor, and of a boy of approximately 2 years who did not live with them since he was in the care of another person. He was born in Tucumán and she in the province of Buenos Aires, but together they lived in the town of Quilmes. However, according to his testimony, due to family disputes they did not have a fixed home and they lived on the street for more than four years.

Alfredo assisted the parents. (Maximiliano Luna)

This morning, they had stopped on the sidewalk of the Palacio de Hacienda with a few items of clothing, bags and some blankets. “They wandered around here, they didn’t have a stable place. It was 5 in the morning, and suddenly, 10 minutes later, they woke up in alarm. They started screaming ‘my baby, my baby’ and they came for help. They are young people, I know them because they always pass by on the street. They were desperate, they reacted very badly. No one from the Ministry came up because it was early morning, everything was closed”, said the seller in dialogue with infobae.

“Look where the creature died, right? It is a message to say ‘enough’. To tell politicians enough, let them get their act together, the country’s shirt. There is no more than this, there is much misery and poverty. We can’t anymore. What do we do now?” he said. beatrice, another of the street vendors who works on one of the corners of the Casa Rosada and who collaborates with the Príncipe de Paz Christian Center in San Telmo, distributing food for people living on the streets. “They fall where they fall, they came and went. They don’t have a roof, it’s sad and it hurts,” she said.

The tragedy occurred a few meters from the Casa Rosada. (Maximiliano Luna)

“The girl went with her dead baby to ask for help, I knew her from going by and helping her, from serving her a coffee with milk and food, but as a church we no longer give enough. In the hostels, other people took her data to help her a little more, ”Beatriz said.

According to the records of the Buenos Aires Present (BAP) program, the first line of care for people in situations of socioeconomic and housing vulnerability, the baby’s parents had been assisted on different occasions since 2019 and had begun to manage the housing subsidy that same year. Despite this, “the family group never accepted the offers to be housed in the Social Inclusion Centers,” BAP sources explained to this outlet.

Now, the parents are detained at the Neighborhood Police Station located in Lavalle at 400, while they receive psychological assistance from a team from the Psychological Care Cabinet of the Ministry of Security and Justice (GAP) and personnel from the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat of the City of Buenos Aires.

The parents were taken to the 1D Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police. (Maximiliano Luna)

The investigation of the case was left in the hands of the Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office 10, by Dr. Vismara, in the framework of a case classified as “doubtful death.” Meanwhile, the results of the autopsy of the minor’s body are awaited to find out the causes of her death.

