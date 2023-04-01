Schumaker achieves 1st win; Marlins beat Mets

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Luzardo throws a pitch during a game against the New York Mets on Friday, March 31, 2023 (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker earned his first win as a major league manager, thanks to Jesus Luzardo’s five scoreless innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 2-1 on Friday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler homered for the Marlins.

Schumaker, a 43-year-old veteran with 11 years of major league experience, got his first managerial job in October, when he was hired to replace Don Mattingly. Last season he had served as St. Louis’s bench coach.

Luzardo (1-0) struck out five and allowed two hits in his first start of the season. He issued four tickets.

The 25-year-old left-hander from Venezuela had a 3.32 ERA and a 30% strikeout rate in 100 1/3 innings last season.

Soler, in his first game as Miami’s right fielder, made a high-jumping catch off the wall. He thus cut off a fly ball by Pete Alonso in the second act.

In the bottom of the inning, Soler led off with a shot against David Peterson (0-1). Also, he ran and dove to rob Starling Marte of a hit and get the final out of the eighth.

For the Mets, the Dominican Marte 4-2. Puerto Ricans Francisco Lindor 2-0, Tomás Nido 2-0. Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 3-0. Venezuelan Luis Guillorme 1-0.

For the Marlins, Venezuelans Luis Arráez 3-1, Avisaíl García 4-0. The Dominicans Jean Segura 4-0. The Cubans Soler 4-2 with one scored and one produced, Yuli Gurriel 3-1.