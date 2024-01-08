This is how anyone expects the drawbridge in Miami to go up

The line of cars that forms every time the puente The Venetian Causeway drawbridge can be annoying, unless it involves one of those scenes you only see in Miami.

That was what happened to two drivers who managed to record some funny scenes while waiting for the Venetian Causeway drawbridge to return to its position and allow vehicles to advance.

One of them was lucky enough to liven up the wait with a saxophonist who got out of his car to rehearse some notes of his instrument while performing a most striking and funny dance.

Another managed to record a driver who, forced to wait for the drawbridge, took the opportunity to engage in some boxing sparring, causing the video maker to joke about his qualities as a champion of this discipline.

The videos were shared on the event site Only in Dade and provoked humorous comments on their Instagram account.

“Welcome to Miami”; “Miami: Where it’s totally normal to be on a drawbridge…dancing…and playing the saxophone”; “Waiting for the bridge to open! I prefer this, than them running from a shooting so common in these colorful times,” some said.

At the end of December, an accident that occurred on the historic Miami Beach bridge (Venetian Causeway)involved three cars and caused traffic to be cut off on that road.

The three cars suffered considerable damage, but apparently none of the occupants were seriously injured. One of them almost fell into the waters of Biscayne Bay after the impact, which left it overturned a few meters from the water.

At the end of March, several cameras recorded the moment when man scaled Brickell Avenue drawbridgein Miami-Dade County.

The video showed the cautious movements that the climber made to stay attached to the bridge, whose platforms were placed in a vertical position to allow boats to pass through the Miami River.

In February 2022, A cyclist died trying to cross a drawbridge in West Palm Beach, which began to rise before she could reach the other side. The incident occurred on the Royal Park Bridge, which connects Palm Beach with the mainland of the state.