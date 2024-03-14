Good news for FPL users, they announce reduction in bills

MIAMI.- Florida Power & Light (FPL) proposed to reduce the bills of its users by more than $660 million, after citing lower-than-expected costs in the prices of the natural gas it uses to operate its plants.

The utility’s proposal comes after recent bill reductions announced to begin in April, following a temporary surcharge FPL added to customers to cover restoration costs generated by Hurricane Ian.

The new application is pending approval at the Florida Public Utilities Commission and, if endorsed, could result in substantial savings for customers.

FPL typically employs a standardized billing structure for residential customers consuming 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, with adjustments based on different regions.

For a user who consumes that amount of electricity, their May bill could arrive $14 below what they traditionally pay, adding $7 for the first approved decrease that is related to the storm.

Given FPL’s significant dependence on natural gas for power generation, fluctuations in gas prices have a direct impact on customer bills.

The proposal is scheduled for review by the commission on April 2, with the goal of ensuring that reductions in fuel costs directly benefit customers without resulting in profits for the company.

Customer invoices consist of several components, including tariffs base, fuel costs, spending on environmental projects and storm-related fees.

“We are committed to providing reliable energy and keeping customers’ bills as low as possible,” said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of FPL.

He added that “while we are pleased with the possibility of consecutive rate reductions, we also encourage customers to take advantage of the tools and advice from our energy experts to help them reduce their energy consumption and make their bills even lower.” .