Google: “No more staplers for employees, we need to save money”

You’d think it’s still April Fools, but it’s not. The statement that Google will cut down on staplers for employees comes from the company’s chief financial officer who was interviewed in CNBC recently. There, Ruth Porat explained that Google is facing challenges and therefore needs to cut down on employee equipment.

In addition to staplers, employees will also receive fewer computers and a wide range of benefits will be withdrawn. Porat described it as ‘major efforts that will last for several years’. Something that thus comes after the already announced that more than 12,000 employees will get fired. A Google spokesperson also said the following:

“As we’ve publicly stated, we have a company goal to make durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency. As part of this, we’re making some practical changes to help us remain responsible stewards of our resources while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits and amenities.”

So no more tape, no more staplers and you can forget about training. In other words, there are still tough offers for the technology giant and the question is what will be the next step if these measures are not enough.

Does this sound like reasonable action for Google? What would you do if your workplace took your stapler?