Sackboy A Great Adventure: how to customize the character and get the skin

It is possible to download Sackboy A Great Adventure for free with a subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential or higher tier. Even though I would like to take advantage of this Sony promotion to keep it exclusive to PlayStation and PC, some of them have come to support modifying the aesthetics of the protagonists.

If you will modify the appearance of your character, know that you do not limit the skin selector to which you can access little prima di avviare a new livello. Own come tutti gli other capitoli della series, also Sackboy Una Grande Avventura permette ai giocatori di modificare ogni single aesthetic element of the protagonist gives an appropriate menu, which will not be available without the start of the game. To be able to access the vera and own screen of personalization is fundamentally I will proceed with the completeness of cousin livello, così da tornare nell’overworld (the map traverso la quale if you select the mission). At this point, unblock the passage to the north and continue towards the new portion of the world of fine world to find a viola tendon: they interacted for the knowledge of the bizzarro Zom Zomil cui negozio avrà un ruolo centrale nelle modifiche estetiche dei Sackboy.

In ogni singolo mondo di Una Nuova Avventura troverete un Business of Zom Zom e, premendo X vino ad esso, potrete accedere ad un simple menu. selecting Guardaroba, you can display a menu pressed on the screen identical to that of the Little Big Planet, thanks to which it will be possible to modify the single elements that are going to buy the skin. Once you have created your character in Guardaroba, it will be enough to click your voice salva costume in alto (the icon in the shape of the head with Sackboy with the freccia rivolta verso il basso, in the Funzioni section) to add your creation to all the skin cast available in the main menu.

In the future, I will expand your skin collection, you can select it Sfoglia catalogthat is the option that allows you to spend the accumulated value during the party for the purchase of extra cosmetic items.

If we don’t have this yet, I suggest you take a chance on our guide your come scaricare più di 40 skin gratis in Sackboy Una Grande Avventura, così da iniziare sin da subito ad utilizzare i costumi di Kratos, Aloy, Ellie e gli other heroes PlayStation.