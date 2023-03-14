Nothing CEO Carl Pei goes against folding screen smartphones and the current industry

He Nothing Phone (2) is getting closer and it seems that this provides the perfect situation for Carl Pei, CEO of the company that manufactures it, to give his opinion on the current smartphone industry and the various surrounding factors that have given the market its current shape.

The interesting thing about his most recent statements is that he has actually ended up sharing his perspective on the current state of the market and the existence of a new number of smartphones that are not really covering any real need: folding smartphones.

