The PS5 Pro is in development and could be released at the end of 2024 according to Tom Henderson

While the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 have been available since November 2020, today we learn that the PS5 Pro could be released as early as the end of next year.

The PS5 Pro planned for the end of 2024?

It’s again via

Tom Henderson let this rumor reach us. According to its sources, the PS5 Pro is in development and could be released at the end of 2024. This “mid-gen” console would therefore succeed the PS5, and probably also a PS5 with a removable disk drive, mentioned by the insider last September.

At that time, his source had also announced that the PS5 with removable drive was “only the beginning of the new hardware offered to PlayStation users this generation”.

Sony would thus provide a single and unique PS5 with an optional physical drive to replace the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, as well as a PS5 Pro from next year; the PS6 would not be released until 2028.

The next Xbox Series also in 2024?

While it may seem quite surprising to imagine a PS5 Pro so early in the generation, remember that the PS4 Pro was released in 2016, and Microsoft’s Xbox One X arrived in 2017, respectively 3 and 4 years after the launch of PS4 and Xbox One.

In May 2022, the manufacturer TCL already cast doubt on the release for 2023 or 2024 of the new PS5 and Xbox Series. Last October, it was the dataminer and leaker Tez2 who claimed that the development kits for the next consoles from Microsoft and Sony were already in the hands of a handful of developers.

Usually, it is the “slim” models that punctuate the first years of each new generation, but the health crisis, the shortages and the events of the last few months could push Sony and Microsoft to adopt another strategy during this generation.

Of course, we must always take these rumors with a grain of salt and wait for official announcements from the various manufacturers before drawing conclusions. We are still in a period cross-gen transition and many gamers haven’t even made the leap to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 yet.

Do not hesitate to give us your opinion on the subject in the comments, and in particular tell us if you already feel the need for a “mid-gen” console.