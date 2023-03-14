The iPhone 15 Pro could be as powerful as a MacBook M1

It is speculated that Apple will present the A17 Bionic with the arrival of the iPhone 15 on the market at the end of 2023. In this sense, the first leaks are more than auspicious for the new generation chipset with which the new family of smartphones would arrive. from a performance that is expected magnificent.

As published on Tuesday, March 14, the Chinese media DCInsidethe A17 Bionic will feature a 20 percent more powerful CPU than its predecessor, the A16 Bionic, which means that the iPhone 15 Pro will be a true “supersonic airplane”.-

If so, the iPhone 15 Ultra should be significantly faster than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition, it is speculated that the standard iPhone 15 will have the A16 Bionic inside, in the same way that the basic iPhone 14 inherited the A15 Bionic from the 13 Pro.

DCInside says the A17 Bionic scores 3,019 for the single core and 7,860 for the multi-core version in Geekbench 6.

In that same analysis, the A16 Bionic obtains ratings of 2,504 and 6,314, respectively.

If so, which will need to be confirmed, the iPhone 15 Pro could have speed scores to compete with Apple’s own M1 MacBooks. Awesome.

A 20 percent increase in processing speed for the A17 Bionic over the A16 Bionic would mark a much larger leap than the one between the A15 Bionic and A16.

In other words, the advancement in technology between the iPhone 14 Pro and its successor seems to be more relevant than the gap that Apple achieved between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro.

This could give consumers a compelling argument to upgrade to a new iPhone in 2023.

More battery life for the iPhone 15?

In parallel, chipmaker TSMC, the largest iPhone supplier, has promised greater efficiency with its next generation of silicon thanks to a breakthrough in its processes.

TSMC says its new chips will use around 35 percent less power as well as be faster in terms of performance, which should theoretically translate to better battery life for the iPhone 15 and its family. they say in TechRadar.

Apple’s strategy of releasing a new iPhone model every September has been a crucial part of the company’s success in the smartphone market.

The tech giant has maintained this approach since 2011, and it has been widely accepted by both consumers and investors.

The goal of Apple’s annual releases is to provide consumers with the latest and greatest technology while maintaining the company’s dominance in the market.

Apple also seeks to create anticipation and excitement around the brand, which generates greater demand for the product. Your consumers expect to see a new model, which creates a sense of anticipation and brand loyalty.

