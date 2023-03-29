Onkyo returns with flagship AV receiver

Onkyo is back with a bang: In the spring, an 11.2-channel receiver (according to the manufacturer, each with 140 watts) is to be launched under the name “TX-RZ70” as the brand’s new flagship. The THX Select-certified AV receiver offers six HDMI 2.1 inputs on the back, all of which support video resolutions up to 4K with 120 Hz or 8K with 60 Hz.

There is also a 4K-capable HDMI input on the front. This is joined by two 8K outputs, one of them with Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), and another HDMI output for a second zone in 4K. Loudspeaker setups up to 7.2.4 with two independent subwoofer signal outputs are supported. Dirac systems are available for calibration.

Onkyo back from obscurity

In mid-May 2022 it became known that the Japanese Onkyo parent OHE had filed for bankruptcy at the Osaka District Court – after liabilities of 3.1 billion yen (equivalent to around 23 million euros) had accumulated. Some assumed at the time that nothing more would be heard from Onkyo as a result.

A few days later, however, a clarification followed: According to this, the insolvency proceedings of OHE did not affect the core business for home devices of the brands Onkyo and Integra, which the Premium Audio Company (PAC) together with Sharp had already taken over in a joint venture in 2021.

Auro-3D new

The new model now proves that Onkyo is indeed still in business. The decoder equipment makes you sit up and take notice: In addition to the 3D sound formats Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the TX-RZ70 is also able to process the IMAX Enhanced variant developed by DTS and IMAX. Above all, the Auro-3D format is to be added via an update in June – a first for Onkyo. In this way, Onkyo will compete with Masimo Consumer (Denon/Marantz) – formerly Sound United – and Yamaha in this area as well.

