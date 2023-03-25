Google tracks users even if they are not using its location services: this is how it does it

Concern in the digital community and users of Google for their privacy, apparently violated by the Mountain View company and its location and geolocation services what, even if they are not in use, they would still track people’s movements.

As a report published on the website of Computer Heythe Google Location History function, a service of your account that records the movements through the smartphone, has stored the comings and goings of millions of users since it was introduced in 2009, but it would be the cause of this vulnerability.

An Associated Press investigation found that many of the company’s services on Android and iPhone devices store users’ location data even if they have used privacy settings that prevent Google from doing so.

For the most part, the big G is upfront about asking permission to use users’ location information. For example, an app like Google Maps always reminds citizens to allow access to the location if it is used when moving.

The problem comes when users explicitly request that the app stop tracking their location: google keep doing it.

Google Maps (Unsplash)

Google wants to know everything

Google’s support page, interestingly, exposes: “You can turn off location history at any time. With location history turned off, the places you go are no longer stored.”.

Google

If you try to turn off the “Location History” option, Google will still be able to collect your location data and even track it minute by minuteremembering your home address and other places you have visited.

The report highlights that with location history on pausesome Google apps automatically store location data without prompting.

One example is that Google stores an image of where you are when you open Google Maps, and daily weather updates on Android phones indicate your approximate location.

This generates noise as Gogole has always shown itself as a company that cares about the privacy of its users, but this problem about the location of users is affecting more than two billion people around the world.