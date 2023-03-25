Google tracks users even if they are not using its location services: this is how it does it

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 24, 2023

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 24, 2023

Concern in the digital community and users of Google for their privacy, apparently violated by the Mountain View company and its location and geolocation services what, even if they are not in use, they would still track people’s movements.

As a report published on the website of Computer Heythe Google Location History function, a service of your account that records the movements through the smartphone, has stored the comings and goings of millions of users since it was introduced in 2009, but it would be the cause of this vulnerability.

