Gundogan leaving Manchester City for Barcelona? – News 24

TOP STORY: Xavi wants Gundogan at Barcelona

Barcelona are increasingly interested in the midfielder Ilkay Gundoganwith manager Xavi Hernandez making a special request to the club hierarchy in order to sign the Manchester City captain, according to Athleticism.

The Germany international sees his current contract expire at the end of the season, and looks unlikely to extend his stay despite Pep Guardiola’s desire to keep the playmaker. The report reveals that those involved in the negotiations on Gundogan’s future believe a move to La Liga is likely.

Gundogan joined the Premier League champions in 2016 and made 290 appearances for the club, contributing to four domestic titles, four Carabao Cup triumphs and one FA Cup. With City hesitant about the German leaving, it’s believed the club will target midfield reinforcements this summer, with Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham strongly linked with a move to the Etihad.

Barcelona are believed to have to cut their €200m wage bill to ensure they adhere to LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play rules, however, the chance to sign Gundogan is apparently too good an offer to turn down.

The 32-year-old would add much-needed experience to a young Barcelona side that will be aiming to become a force in Europe again, after a period of general failure in European competitions.

– Barcelona are not interested in joining a bidding war for the Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to sport. The French defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season, however, Barcelona are reluctant to join the race to sign N’Dicka, with their current financial difficulties contributing to this. The report reveals that clubs in England and Italy also have the 23-year-old on their radar.

– Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton are monitoring the striker’s situation Captain Folarineaccording Ekrem Konour. The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Stade Reims, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, however, his status at parent club Arsenal remains unclear. With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah likely above Balogun in the pecking order, the Hale End graduate could be tempted to leave this summer to secure first-team football. Balogun’s international future also appears to be in doubt, with United States national team caretaker coach Anthony Hudson confirming talks with the striker have taken place over changing his international affiliation from England.

– Arsenal are in pole position to sign the midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that although there is competition from rivals Chelsea for the England international, Arsenal are leading the race for the 24-year-old. Rice has rejected several new contract offers from West Ham, who may decide the summer is the right time to cash in on the playmaker, with his contract expiring within the next 12 months.

– Avant Victor Boniface catches the attention of AC Milan, report Transfer market. The striker has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Union Saint-Gilloise, with the report revealing Boniface’s transfer would cost around €10m. Milan are believed to be looking for a striker to play second fiddle to Olivier Giroud next season, and Boniface has been named as the ideal suitor.

– Juventus are interested in signing the West Ham striker Gianluca Scamaccaaccording Football Insider. The report says the 24-year-old is likely to leave the club if the Hammers don’t avoid relegation, with several Italian clubs interested. The Italian joined the Premier League outfit last summer from Sassuolo and has scored eight goals this season, but with West Ham currently in a relegation spot, they could lose the striker this summer.