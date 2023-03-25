Study reveals new permanence of young people in jobs

The study realizes that the permanence of young people in jobs accounts for new priorities in their lives.

Studies like the “2020 Workplace Learning Report” warn how important talent management is today.

The permanence of young people in jobs allows us to understand key aspects such as the challenges in talent management.

In it study “2020 Workplace Learning Report” It was identified that 49 percent consider it a challenge to become a manager who considers learning to be fundamental in their teams; 42 percent believe that the challenge is to create a culture of learning and for 31 percent the challenge is to help employees use technology more efficiently.

Young people have new job interests

A study of rankmi revealed that in the country only three out of ten young people interviewed manage to remain in their job for three years or less.

“Generationally, we go from the traditional scheme of a life focused and organized based on our work, to the current paradigm, in which young people focus on fulfilling their personal and life projects, such as traveling, studying or undertaking, and for which work is just a means that will allow them to achieve their aspirations”, details Philip Cuadraexpert in organizational issues and CXO de Rankmi.

the main insight detected by the study shows how the retention and attraction of talent has become a dual challenge for companies this 2023, considering that behind is the stigma of a life that only revolved around work, so that now this same life of people revolve around personal projects and the fulfillment of them.

What in terms of work is known as the trend of job abandonment starts from understanding the impact it has for companies and is that the challenge seems to be in understanding the current labor paradigm, where activities not only such as personal life projects, but also the traveling and even undertaking are already a priority for young people and not a job with a schedule from nine in the morning to six in the afternoon.

The study titled ‘Rankmi Pulse 2023’ It gives an account of how important talent management has become in Mexico where the priority in this department is 73 percent, employee retention; for 47 percent, recruiting top talent and 40 percent, driving motivation and greater engagement among the workforce.

Along with this study, in “What women want at work” by ManpowerGroup realized an unfortunate insight and that is that women perform seven percent more household chores than men.

“In a post-pandemic world, women want work to look different and are seeking more from employers than they have been offered before. With the global talent shortage at its highest level in 16 years, it is critical that new needs are heard,” he explained. Beatrice RoblesDirector of Operations Manpower.

These two studies allow us to understand the reality of the labor market and how, based on understanding the value of this market, best practices are established in the market and not only that, increasingly valuable activities are determined around the way of managing talent. .

