Graphene, the material that replaces energy dependence on China, is already produced in the US

The element, composed of carbon atoms and obtained mainly from graphite, stands out for being 200 times stronger than steel y five times lighter than aluminum ; have high hardness, elasticity, flexibility and transparency, and for its thermal and electrical conductivity. Are characteristics give it great potential to promote development in various sectors of society.

Currently, in the United States there isThe first turbostratic graphene plant in the world, Faradyne Powerwhich started operations on January 31 in Tennesseewith a production capacity of 360 metric tons per year, without harming the environment.

“The (production) process that we have is a 100% renewable process. The material we use is biomass (agricultural, forestry, agri-food waste and organic matter),” he explains. Juan José Tost, president of Faradyne Powerwith offices in Miami, in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMERICAS.

Patented process

The process, patented by Faradyne Power, consists of “sequester” carbon dioxide (CO2) through dead trees in nature, which tend to cause forest fires, to transform it into turbostratic graphene.

“This material has special qualities and has, until now, been extremely difficult to obtain and is something that comes from very limited resources (graphite mines),” says Tost.

Graphene was mainly extracted from graphite, in a process that is quite complex and harmful to the planet. “It is not a clean process, you have to use highly chemical processes to extract the graphene that comes from graphiteso it is very harmful,” he adds.

This is an extremely expensive procedure, so the commercial price of graphene is between 67,000 and 200,000 dollars by Ton. Additionally, there was previously no way for the extraction process to be consistent, so the quality of the graphene varied by batch.

“We managed to make it possible for the first time to have a continuous production of turbostratic graphene and with the same quality. We have a way to make it continuous, constant and economical, without using any chemical components, so it will not be harmful to the environment,” highlights Tost.

CO2 reduction

The process used by Faradyne Power is totally clean and environmentally friendly, since it does not emit CO2. “What we do is reduce carbon emissions, we sequester it and it does not go back into the atmosphere”he added.

This technique makes the graphene they produce competitive with other materials, since it does not require large investments nor does it have to comply with the control restrictions imposed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), since that does not use harmful components.

“Our production is relatively low cost, highly profitable and, most importantly, it is renewable.. After we use a tree that is dead, I plant another tree and that other tree later, when it dies in 20 or 30 years, we can use it, so I will always have raw material available,” says Tost.

Versatility

Graphene is an extraordinary material with great versatility. Marketed in sheets, this component can be used in electronics, computing or aeronautics, while in powder form it would be used in other areas, such as construction.

Nowadays it can be found in various everyday devices, such as computers, telephones, music equipment, sensors and prostheses, among others. Furthermore, it can be used in the manufacture of airplanes, space satellites, vehicles and buildings which, according to the Graphenano website, would be safer and more resistant constructions.

“Normal graphene is the element on planet Earth that can store the most electricity of all. The one that we develop, which is called Turbostratic graphene, has seven to 20 times greater capacity than normal graphene“, highlights Tost.

Due to its transparency and flexibility, this element is ideal for manufacturing flexible screens for all types of devices, and its high conductivity allows the useful life of the batteries to be extended tenfold and accelerate the charging process so that it occurs in less time, for example. which could replace a large part of lithium batteries, which are flammable and highly polluting.

Chinese dependency

Until now, there was no constant quality and high-volume graphene company, which is why the development of products with this material was slowed down, because it was was 100% dependent on imports of the component, as well as other important raw materials for the electrical and superconducting industries.

Faradyne Power is working on the development of a energy storage system 100% sourced and manufactured in the USAwhich is “safe, reliable and ecological”, since it does not contain lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese or graphiteminerals that come mainly from China and other markets.

In the midst of an escalation of tensions between China and Washington, Beijing, which processes 100% of graphite, until now key for the manufacture of batteries, imposed restrictions on its export to the US and Europe.

leave behind the chinese dependency and other foreign markets is today one of the main priorities of the United States, and Faradyne Power presents an alternative.

“Our batteries are clean, they do not need any of those components. All the raw materials to produce them are 100% local, the only thing we use is graphene and copper or aluminum. We have all the materials in the United States, we do not have to import, which allows us not to be dependent on third parties to be able to compete,” Tost emphasizes.

No chemical reaction

Currently, the Pentagon is also investing millions of dollars in the search for a substitute for lithium, which will allow it to manufacture batteries that do not explode to power the future of the military, transportation and renewable energy, without depending on Beijing.

This concern would be left behind with the manufacture of graphene batteries, since By not using lithium, it does not produce a chemical reaction or heat, so there is no risk of causing explosions. Graphene also has five to 20 times more energy storage capacity than any existing batteries. “Today the world can store energy without having to depend on these chemicals and it can be produced in the US”emphasizes Tost.

Faradyne Power is preparing to open its second turbostratic graphene factory in Montana in approximately 10 months, which will have guaranteed raw materials for the next 100 years.

@ebritop22