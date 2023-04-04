Harry Potter to win TV series produced by JK Rowling

Despite the numerous controversial lines by JK Rowling, the creator of the universe of Harry Potter is involved in yet another project about the witch. This time the franchise should become a series with the author in production.

According to Deadline, Rowling has creative control over the franchise. Harry Potter and will be a producer of the new television series. Still according to the news, the project is in its early stages and in search of a screenwriter.

the series of Harry Potter should focus on all seven books about the universe JK Rowling envisioned, with each season dedicated to telling the story of each book. The studio responsible for the project will be Warner Bros. Television.

plans

It seems that HBO Max and WarnerMedia already had plans to develop a series about Harry Potter a few years ago, amid other products inspired by the franchise, such as spin-offs and even theme parks. Only now, a year after the merger between HBO Max and Discovery, plans should start to get off the ground.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly met with Rowling numerous times to discuss the author’s speaking issues on social media.

controversies

A few years ago, JK Rowling has been involved in controversy for her lines in relation to transgender people, being accused of transphobia. The subject came to light recently with the release of the game Hogwarts Legacywhich did not prevent the game from selling millions of copies worldwide.

Some actors from the cast of Harry Potterlike Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have already spoken out against the author’s lines, as well as a large part of the franchise’s fandom.

There is still no more information about the possible series of the universe of Harry Potternor when it should be released.