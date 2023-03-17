He killed his grandfather with a bullet, slept, and later confessed to the crime before his father; he is arrested | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 17, 2023 | 2:26 p.m.

A young man killed his grandfather with a bullet to the head, returned home, went to bed and after several hours, ended up confessing the murder to his own father, fleeing. He was captured around noon in a bush area.

The first indications indicate that the crime occurred last night on a property in the Las Campiñas area, a rural area of ​​the town of Cerro Azul, although it only came to light this morning at the request of the revelation that the main suspect made to his father.

The victim was identified as Girmencindo Fernández, 71, while his grandson and defendant is Marcos Ramón Fernández, 18.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide are still unclear, although police investigators are working to shed light on the matter.

Although there is a version that the attack was the result of a discussion over wine, acquaintances of the affected family affirmed that the grandfather did not consume alcoholic beverages and had been medicated for a long time.

criminal confession



The police information shows that this morning he made contact with the XI Regional Unit of Leandro N. Alem, the father of the accused murderer, Hugo, warning about the crime.

The patrols moved to Lot 158 ​​of the area, and once at the site, the man told the troops that his son confessed to having fired a shot at his grandfather (the complainant’s father) and then went to bed. .

Dismayed by this revelation, he walked to the house and indeed, he found his father lifeless lying on the ground, with a bullet wound to the head. Without wasting time, he contacted the authorities because, in addition, the defendant escaped through a mountain area.

While the experts took care of collecting evidence on the victim’s property, other uniformed officers from the URVI went out in search of the suspect, whom they arrested after a few hours and kidnapped as part of the investigation a compressed air rifle -modified- from 22 caliber, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

bullet in the forehead

The police doctor, Alejandra Leverberg, who examined the victim’s body, reported that “she presents a sharp blunt wound with star-shaped characteristics in the left frontal region, measuring 3.5 centimeters by 1.5 centimeters, with a bone lesion, compatible with a firearm wound with entry hole, no exit hole.

Beyond that, he detected “approximately 1.5 centimeters sharp wound in the central frontal region, approximately 1.5 centimeter sharp wound on the back of the left hand. It is assumed to be a violent death,” which could be interpreted as an act of defense by the old man before the attack from his grandson.

By court order, the grandfather’s body will be subjected to an autopsy in the hands of forensics from the Medical Corps of the Judiciary. The defendant will remain in custody.