18-year-old young man from Villa Matamoros drowned in river dies

Parral.- A young man from Villa Matamoros drowned when he entered a river in Las Nieves Durango to swim, the event has caused consternation in the neighboring town.

The events occurred this Thursday afternoon, when 18-year-old Manuel Sáenz Alvarado went swimming in the river in Las Nieves, Ocampo municipality, Durango, unfortunately he got stuck in the branches or roots and drowned.

The residents requested the support of firefighters from Rodeo and Durango, to rescue the body of the young man from Villa Matamoros.

It should be noted that the town of Las Nieves Durango is only a few minutes from Villa Matamoros, so it is common for inhabitants of this area to come to these places to live together.

The corpse of the 18-year-old will be transferred this Friday to Villa Matamoros to say goodbye.