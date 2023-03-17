Exhibition at the GWL in Bregenz: 50 years of the children’s surprise egg

Lochau. The Kinder Surprise Egg is celebrating its 50th anniversary. On this occasion, the well-known Lochau collector Kurt Prenner-Platzgummer is presenting thousands of small objects in a special exhibition in the GWL in Bregenz until Easter.

In the 1970s, master confectioner Michel Ferrero had an ingenious idea: to put figures or toys in a yellow capsule and coat it with chocolate. The Kinder-Surprise-Egg, called Ü-Egg for short, was born. It was then launched under the motto “Excitement, games and chocolate”. It used to be a simple plastic toy, but over time the Ü-Egg has developed into a coveted collector’s item with cult status.

Surprises in the little yellow capsule

And who doesn’t know them, the hard plastic figures such as hippos, tortels, dwarfs or frogs or cars, airplanes or ships as well as the capsule and plug-in figures and much more in the yellow capsules in the chocolate surprise eggs.

A well-known collector

The collector Kurt Prenner-Platzgummer from Lochau has been collecting surprise eggs since the 1980s. On the occasion of this special anniversary, he is now opening his extensive hodgepodge in his private SOWASundNOVAS museum in Lochau and is exhibiting “his little treasures” from March 18th to April 10th at the GWL in Bregenz. Several thousand objects are shown here. Some collectibles have also achieved a high ideal value, for example the “Egg Run Smurf”. It is estimated in the catalog at around 1,000 euros.

But not only hard plastic and pewter figures and other toys from the first years of the surprise egg era are exhibited, rare Easter egg calendars can also be admired, which were only published once in Germany and France and in much smaller numbers than the annual ones Advent calendars were produced. There is also a lot of decorative material on the subject of surprise eggs.