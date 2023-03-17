Boxing, Celebrity Big Brother: DAZN lets Tom Schwarz’s fight burst

Back on the big boxing stage with VIP help!

This is exactly how scandal professional Tom Schwarz (28) had imagined his ring comeback. The Plan: At a fight night co-organized by Celebrity Big Brother winners Rainer Gottwald (57) wanted the heavyweight on May 27 in Villingen-Schwenningen for the first time again in front of several thousand spectators as the star of the evening boxing

But nothing will come of it! According to BILD information, streaming broadcaster DAZN dropped the project.

Rückblick: 16 months ago, Schwarz was on trial for having broken his ex-fiancée Tessa S. (29)’s jaw three times in May 2020. A judge stopped the assault proceedings against a payment of 2,500 euros. The ex-opponent of world champion Tyson Fury (KO in the 2nd round in June 2019) was allowed to continue boxing, but broadcasters such as MDR refused to show him in the future.

And now also DAZN! After those in charge of the platform learned that Schwarz was scheduled to box at the event on May 27, they contacted Gottwald’s promotion company. He is said to have removed the black fight from the fight card.

The TV container winner, who is said to have known nothing about the history of the 1.97 meter boxer, left a BILD inquiry unanswered.

But fact: DAZN’s decision is well received. Pop singer Annemarie Eilfeld (32), who was in a relationship with Schwarz for 15 months, to BILD. “Respect for this courage. Violence against women must not be forgotten.”