Again riots on the Temple Mount

Several people have been injured in clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians had barricaded themselves in the mosque on the Temple Mount, Israeli media reported on the night, citing the police. Police used stun grenades, Palestinians set off firecrackers and threw stones.

Twelve Palestinians were injured and several arrested, the Haaretz newspaper reported. The Jerusalem Post reported that a police officer was also injured. The Israeli security forces feared the Palestinians could attack Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount in the morning.

Radical Palestinians in the Gaza Strip reportedly fired several rockets at Israel. Alarm sirens had been activated in the city of Sderot, which borders directly on the Gaza Strip, and in other places in the south of the country, the army reported. Initially, there was no information about injuries or even deaths.

Palestinian media reported the six rockets were fired in response to the “forced eviction” of believers from Al-Aqsa Mosque. It was initially unclear who exactly was behind the attacks. The head of the militant Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Ismail Haniya, had previously called on the Palestinians to go to the al-Aqsa mosque and “protect” them.

Violent confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli security forces have repeatedly occurred in the area around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent years. The Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. But it is also sacred to Jews because there used to be two Jewish temples there.

Before the start of the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan, there were fears that the already tense security situation in the country would deteriorate. A particularly large number of Muslims are currently coming to the Temple Mount to pray there during the month of fasting. Now the Passover feast begins. One of the customs is a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

The Temple Mount is under Muslim administration while Israel is responsible for security. According to an agreement with the Muslim authorities, Jews can visit the facility but not pray there. However, this is violated again and again.