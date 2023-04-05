These are the names and crimes of those linked by tragedy in INM

Juarez City.- In a hearing held this day before the federal Control judge in Ciudad Juárez, the five people who had been accused by the FGR and from whom the corresponding arrest warrants had been obtained were linked to the process.

The foregoing, for the crimes of homicide and injury, both intentional, as perpetrators by COMMISSION BY OMISSION: immigration agents Daniel “N”, Rodolfo “N”, Gloria “N” and private security guard Alan “N” , who were subject to criminal proceedings in their next complementary stage, it was reported this afternoon.

Regarding Jaison “N”, this person was linked as the material author by ACCIÓN, of the crimes of homicide and intentional injuries, details a press release.

The FGR assured that it continues with the rest of the investigations on the criminal responsibilities of the different public servants of the National Institute of Migration and on the individuals linked to the private security services.