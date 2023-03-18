Video: Alumnas apedrean car from a roasting ham

A group of high school students in Culiacán, Sinaloa, stoned a vehicle, apparently owned by a subject they point to as a stalker.

This event would have occurred outside of high school Dr. Salvador Allende – academic unit of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) – located in the Guadalupe neighborhood.

The images were disseminated through social networks, where the students stoned the silver Chevy in which the alleged harasser was, while the young women’s classmates recorded the video.

In the images you can see the students throwing stones at the windshield and awning of the vehicle, they even threw a partition.

The girls claimed that the man was touching himself while watching the girls from the high school.