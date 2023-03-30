Top leader of the ELN justified the attack on the military in Catatumbo

Alias ​​Antonio García spoke through his Twitter account and justified the attack on an Army unit that claimed the lives of nine members in Catatumbo.

Through his Twitter account, alias antonio garcia ruled on various situations that have occurred in the midst of the peace talks that the Government is conducting with this insurgency, including the attack carried out by a group of armed men against a unit of the Military Forces in Norte de Santander, which claimed the lives of nine soldierstwo of them, of high rank.

It may interest you: Dialogues with the ELN: Gustavo Petro advanced the meeting with the peace delegation after the attack in Catatumbo

The top leader of the National Liberation Army (ELN) justified this attack with the argument that this illegal organization has the “right to respond to the attacks you receive”, said the guerrilla through a Twitter thread.

The leader of the insurgency, who is also part of the negotiating table with the national government, affirmed that the bilateral ceasefire is only a point that is part of the negotiations, but it is not a fact, “since we have not yet agreed no bilateral ceasefire. If we disqualify the actions carried out by the ELN, we should also disqualify those carried out by government forces,” he asserted.

It may interest you: Alfonso Prada refers to the termination of the peace process with the ELN: “It is a decision of the president and the negotiators”

Developing…