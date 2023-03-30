Ramadan 2023: Piety and Charity, focus on an association dedicated to the most deprived (report)

In order to meet the needs of people in need during this holy month of Ramadan, the association Piety and Beneficence make sure to distribute daily meals at iftar time.

| READ ALSO: Ramadan 2023: young Algerians launch an application to locate Rahma restaurants

The association, which operates for 15 years now, had started working with sick and hospitalized children. A close-knit team that is fully committed to achieving the predefined objectives. Fouzi Rabhithe president of the Piété et Bienfaisance association, revealed during a passage on the Canal Algérie channel, that this year his association has joined forces with another, Sanabil Al-Kheirto set up daily iftars throughout this month of fasting.

All this happens at the level of the former Azzedine Medjoubi cultural center, located at the top of the Hacène Harcha room. Approximately 280 meals are prepared, says the president of the association.

He specifies that it is 11th consecutive year that Piety and Benevolence acts during the month of Ramadan. He invites anyone who wants to participate, financially or physically, to join them.. Action for the underprivileged on the occasion of Eid is planned.

An Algerian influencer shares tips for free meals this Ramadan

Pendant the month of Ramadana lot of people in need find themselves searching the places daily to be able to eat.

In a video, Algerian influencer Mouloud Addouche, living in Paris, shares the best addresses to enjoy free meals during Ramadan in France. In his recently published video, the Algerian influencer explains how to do it.

| READ ALSO: Ramadan 2023 in France: “A chorba for all”, the association of the most deprived

According to him, the best option is to turn to associations that offer free meals to students. EMF (Muslim Students in France) is one such association, which has several offices throughout the country, including in Paris, Marseilles and Toulouse. He recommends contacting the office closest to you ahead of time, so the association can plan enough meals for everyone.