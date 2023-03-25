LIVE – Clashes in Sainte-Soline: gendarmes and demonstrators seriously injured

Jordan Bardella denounces the arrival of “ultra-left militias partly from abroad”
“How could ultra-left militias, partly from abroad, armed or even armed with explosives, with such predictable intentions, converge on Sainte-Soline to attack the gendarmes, farmers and journalists? ?” Asked the president of the RN Jordan Bardella.
“This government has lost control,” he berates.
Sixteen gendarmes injured, one seriously
Sixteen gendarmes were injured, one of them seriously, on the sidelines of the demonstration in Sainte-Soline. Six of them had to be airlifted, BFMTV learned from a police source. The previous assessment reported three injured gendarmes, one seriously.
Three gendarmes injured, one seriously, two seriously injured on the side of the demonstrators, announce the authorities
Three gendarmes were injured, one of them seriously, on the sidelines of the demonstration in Sainte-Soline. The gendarme was evacuated by helicopter, BFMTV learned from a police source.
Two demonstrators were also seriously injured, and taken care of by the rescuers. One of them suffered a head trauma and is in absolute emergency by the doctor of the gendarmerie, learned BFMTV from the prefecture of Deux-Sèvres.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon: “Enough police violence in Sainte-Soline!”
“Enough of police violence in Sainte-Soline! Enough!”, tweeted the rebellious leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
“Without the BRAV-Ms, without this circus, absolutely nothing would happen but a walk in the fields,” he added.
“At least fifty injured” on the side of the demonstrators, including “three vital emergencies”, according to one of the organizers
“There are many injured, several dozen, at least fifty including serious injuries”, announced on BFMTV Léna Lazare, one of the organizers, member of the Uprisings of the Earth. Among these serious injuries, she reports “three vital emergencies”, and “three unconscious people”.
“The police prevented them from properly taking care of these wounded,” she denounced, which the prefecture denies.
The Deux-Sèvres prefecture announces that the dispersal of the demonstration has been “once again ordered”, evacuations of wounded in progress
“The care of the wounded is in progress”, announced the prefecture of Deux-Sèvres on Twitter, specifying that “the evacuations” of the wounded “have started”.
According to the same source at BFMTV, the dispersal of the demonstration has “once again been ordered”. “The emergency services are having difficulty gaining access to the wounded, and the police are the subject of new attacks,” added the prefecture.
“Several gendarmes injured” in Sainte-Soline, according to the spokesperson for the gendarmerie
“Several gendarmes were injured” on the sidelines of tensions in Sainte-Soline, announced on BFMTV Lieutenant-Colonel Nassima Djebli, spokesperson for the gendarmerie.
Gérald Darmanin denounces an “unspeakable violence” of “the ultra and the far left”
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin denounced on Twitter “the ultra left and the far left”, which “are extremely violent against our gendarmes”.
“Unspeakable, unbearable. No one should tolerate this. Full support for our law enforcement,” he added.
The Minister of the Interior will hold a press conference on the subject at 5 p.m.
The injured photographer is “conscious” and can stand
The photographer injured in the demonstration is “conscious” and can stand, BFMTV learned from a prefectural source.
The man was taken care of by the gendarmes and their medical teams.
Several people seriously injured on the side of the demonstrators, according to the organizers
Several demonstrators were seriously injured, announced on social networks the organizers, in particular “Bassines non merci” and the environmental movement of the Uprisings of the Earth.
They also indicate that “the police prevent access to the wounded”.
At least 6,000 people according to the prefecture, around 25,000 according to the organizers
At least 6,000 according to the prefecture, and around 25,000 people according to the organizers – the collective of associations “Bassines non merci”, the environmental movement of the Uprisings of the Earth and the Peasant Confederation – are currently present in Sainte-Soline.
“It’s an acknowledgment of failure for everyone”, says the national CRS Alliance delegate
“What we are seeing are criminals. When we throw Molotov cocktails at the gendarmes, it is to kill. We must stop saying that they are thugs, they are criminals”, a estimated on BFMTV Johan Cavallero, CRS national delegate of the Alliance union.
“We let them settle down,” he said again, “it’s an acknowledgment of failure for everyone”.
Firework mortars, Roman candles and molotov cocktails used by protesters, according to the gendarmerie
Demonstrators used fireworks, molotov cocktails and Roman candles (a kind of mortar) against the police, BFMTV learned from the national gendarmerie.
A photographer injured, at least two gendarmerie vehicles burned
According to information from BFMTV, a photographer was injured on the sidelines of tensions in Sainte-Soline.
At least two gendarmerie vehicles were also set on fire, noted BFMTV reporters on the spot.
“At least a thousand” radical elements on the spot, first clashes against the police
More than 3,000 gendarmes and police have been mobilized by the authorities on the spot, while “at least a thousand” violent activists, “ready to do battle with the police”, participate in the rally.
As the site approached, clashes erupted rapidly between law enforcement and radical activists, with projectile throwing and mortar fire to which police and gendarmes responded with tear gas and water cannon.
11 people in police custody before the demonstration in Deux-Sèvres
Eleven people were taken into police custody, including seven for common law offences, a judicial source told BFMTV, as part of of an anti-basins rally planned in Sainte-Soline this Saturday.
The prefect of Deux-Sèvres indicated that at least 6,000 people were already present on the spot this Saturday, including “at least 1,000 from violent groups, already heavily equipped, fully equipped in black and who are ready to do battle with the forces. from police”.
