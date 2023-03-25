LIVE – Clashes in Sainte-Soline: gendarmes and demonstrators seriously injured

16:14

Three gendarmes were injured, one of them seriously, on the sidelines of the demonstration in Sainte-Soline. The gendarme was evacuated by helicopter, BFMTV learned from a police source.

Two demonstrators were also seriously injured, and taken care of by the rescuers. One of them suffered a head trauma and is in absolute emergency by the doctor of the gendarmerie, learned BFMTV from the prefecture of Deux-Sèvres.