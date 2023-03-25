The best steakhouse in the world is an Argentine grill, according to a prestigious British ranking | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 12:30 p.m.

Somewhere a very Argentine tradition and the best of haute cuisine came together, and then Don Julio was created. We are champions again. And no, we are not talking about the World Cup feat of the Argentine National Team. The multi-award-winning restaurant in Palermo, which was on everyone’s lips this week due to the furor caused by Lionel Messi’s visit, is once again in the news: for the first time, an Argentine grill has established itself as the best in the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants ranking. Last year it had been in second place on this list.

This is the fourth edition of a ranking prepared by the British firm Upper Cut Media House for whose production it has a group of editors and independent specialists who evaluate between 700 and 800 meat restaurants around the world per year.

The objective of this ranking is “to offer a suitable scenario for honest and high-quality meat products”. One of its co-founders is the English food critic James Byron who also publishes a world ranking of premium meats.

“It makes us very happy that the world values ​​the identity of Argentine cuisine: not only a cuisine that generates successful restaurants, but one that is celebrated and enjoyed in the homes of Argentines,” said Pablo Rivero, its founder, excited by the recognition. , in dialogue with Infobae.

In second place was last year’s winner, London’s Hawksmoor restaurant. While American Cut Tribeca from New York was positioned in third place.

The organizers argued the reasons for the triumph of the Don Julio restaurant in Buenos Aires, directed by Rivero and executive chef Guido Tassi: “It works exclusively with meat of Argentine origin of the Aberdeen Angus and Hereford breeds from its own sustainable breeding program”, indicated.

And they affirmed that Don Julio’s is “one of the best products currently available due to the short transport routes of the merchandise, the respectful breeding of animals in extensive livestock and the diet based on natural grass, among other factors” .

The top 10 is completed by Carcasse -Belgium- in position 4-; Bodega El Capricho -Spain- in position 5; FX Buckley -Ireland- in position 6; I due Cippi -Italy- in position 7; Rockpool Bar & Grill -Sidney- at number 8; Lana -Madrid- in position 9- and Bazaar Meat -Las Vegas- in position 10.

Only one other Argentinian restaurant entered the ranking: it is La Cabrera, which was positioned at number 48. And there are two more South Americans: A Figureira Rubaiyat from São Paulo at number 50 and Tributo from Quito at position 79.

The story of the best steakhouse in the world according to World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants

The store located in Guatemala 4699 enjoys much international recognition. According to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the most prestigious international ranking in gastronomy, this grill ranks 14th among the best restaurants in the world (of all specialties). The international success that Tassi’s kitchen received made it an obligatory stop for several celebrities who visited Argentina

It is a family project that dates back to 1999, when the Rivero family opened this grill with a mandate they never renounced: product quality. 50 meters from the restaurant, on Gurruchaga street, is the Don Julio butcher shop. Although it is not open to the public, the oasis where the meat that will later end up on the coals is parked welcomes us at temperatures below zero.

The review of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants ranking says that “the restaurant has gained worldwide recognition for its excellent grilled meats, excellent service and warm and welcoming atmosphere.” He also highlights the quality of cuts such as the bife de chorizo ​​and tenderloin and claims that Don Julio’s wood-fired grill achieves “a smoky flavor and charred exterior, while keeping the meat juicy and tender in a distinctive way.”

However, he notes that in addition to the meat dishes, the restaurant offers a variety of organic side dishes, “like grilled seasonal vegetables, irresistibly good-tasting heirloom tomatoes, and salads.” And he continues: “The wine list is also impressive, with a wide selection of Argentine wines, including unrivaled positions in organic Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Torrontés that Argentina has to offer.”

He further stresses that Don Julio is “a must-see destination for all meat lovers and foodies visiting Buenos Aires.”