TUA in Mexico: one of the highest in Latin America

And it is that this has its reason and it is that the Airport Use Feeknown as YOURincreases its price in Mexico every year according to the Latin American and Caribbean Transport Associationwhich makes Mexico one of the highest in the world.

Most expensive TUA in Mexico

The CDMX airport reaches a thousand pesos its TUA



According to information from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), today, the cost of the TUA for international flights is 1,192 pesos and 72 cents, and for domestic flights, it is 605 pesos and 71 cents.

On the contrary, the northern states have a more accessible TUA for international flights, for example, the Los Mochis airport in Sinaloa has a cost of 425 pesos and 71 cents and in Mexicali, the TUA for international flights is 396 pesos with 35 cents.

YOU in the world

The John F. Kennedy airport is one of the cheapest



The Jhon F. Kennedy airport charges 90 Mexican pesos for Airport Use, and is one of the most used airports in the world by international and national passengers.

Meanwhile in Latin America, some of the most accessible airports for the TUA are: Lima Peru with 30 dollars and the Juan Santamaría international airport in Costa Rica with 27 dollars.

