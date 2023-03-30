Retired Minister arrives at UNAM Governing Board

The retired Minister, Margarita Beatriz Luna Ramos, was appointed this Thursday as a new member of the Governing Board of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a body that has among its powers to appoint the Rector or campus directors of the institution.

The plenary of the University Council (CU) voted in favor of his appointment to the position that he will occupy in substitution of José de Jesús Orozco Enríquez, who ends his functions by mandate of law.

After observing a minute of silence for the deceased emeritus professors and researchers, honoris causa, and members of the university community, as well as for the Central American migrants killed in Ciudad Juárez, members of the community discussed the two proposals presented to form part of the Board created in 1945.

“We have received two proposals from two very distinguished university academics, one from the Faculty of Law and I say this in the order that they arrived, proposing Dr. Margarita Beatriz Luna Ramos to be an integral part of the Governing Board and in the same way also We received from the Institute of Legal Research the proposal for Dr. José María Serna de la Garza to form part of the Board”, stated Rector Enrique Graue.

To defend the profile of the retired Minister, Raúl Contreras Bustamante, director of the Faculty of Law, affirmed that Luna Ramos has had an impeccable judicial career “incomparable and difficult to surpass.”

Meanwhile, Mónica González Contró, head of the Legal Research Institute, advocated for José María Serna, whom she highlighted as a prominent jurist and expert in university legislation.

The UNAM Governing Board is made up of 15 distinguished members of the university community, who together elect the Rector, the directors of the faculties, schools and institutes, as well as designate the members of the University Board.

Who is Margarita Beatriz Luna Ramos?

Margarita Beatriz Luna Ramos has a PhD in Law from UNAM. She began her career in 1975 and has held various positions as a magistrate in the Second Instance Chamber of the then Federal Electoral Tribunal, during the 1994 federal electoral process.

In addition, she was the first female counselor of the Federal Judiciary, appointed by opposition, by the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

She was minister of the SCJN from 2004 to 2019, where she was attached to the Second Chamber of the High Court, which she presided over in the period 2006-2007.

In 2008, she was appointed by the plenary session of the Court as a member of the Inter-Institutional Committee for Gender Equality of the Federal Judiciary, which she headed from 2015 to 2019 and coordinated actions on gender equality in the Supreme Court, the Council of the Federal Judiciary and the Electoral Tribunal.

Likewise, she was president of the Gender and Access to Justice Commission of the Ibero-American Judicial Summit (2016-2018); She is the founder of the Mexico Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges, which she coordinated from 2017 to 2018. Currently, she is Vice President, worldwide, of the Board of Directors of the International Association for Women Judges.

She is also the general director of the Institute for Specialization in Administrative Justice of the Court of Administrative Justice of Mexico City; She is a counselor of the Firm Von Wobeser y Sierra SC, and a member of the Mexican Institute of Arbitration, among others.

Luna Ramos has taught Constitutional Law, Constitutional Procedure, Amparo and Judiciary at the Institute of the Federal Judiciary, the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico, and the Autonomous University of Chiapas. Currently, she teaches at the Postgraduate Studies Division of the UNAM, at the Universidad Panamericana, the Jonia Study Center and the Specialization Institute of the Court of Administrative Justice of Mexico City.

He is a member of associations such as the Mexican Academy of Political Sciences, honorary academic of the Mexican Academy of Fiscal Law, active member of the Mexico Chapter of the European Organization of Public Law, among others.

new directors

The plenary session of the University Council also swore in Rosa Amarilis Zárate Grajales, José Antonio Hernández Espriú and Zoraida García Castillo, directors of the National School of Nursing and Obstetrics, as new advisers; from the Faculty of Engineering; and the National School of Forensic Sciences, respectively.

Similarly, the director of the Biomedical Research Institute, María Imelda López Villaseñor, protested.

The highest collegiate body of the National University observed a minute of silence in memory of the former Rector and professor emeritus Octavio Rivero Serrano, and of the honorary doctors Nélida Piñón and Carlos Saura Atarés.

Also by researcher emeritus Marietta Tuena Sangri and professors emeritus Jorge Mario Magallo Ibarra, Luisa Josefina Hernandez Lavalle, Gerardo Hebert Vazquez Nin and Guillermo Ramirez Hernandez.