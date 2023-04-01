He loves porn stars: FDP man punished by party colleagues

He publicly announced his love for an ex-porn star – and the separation from his partner. According to a report, he has now been punished for it.

His relationship with a porn star brought the FDP politician into the headlines nationwide: Now Hagen Reinhold has lost his position as treasurer at the FDP in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. He was clearly defeated by his challenger Sebastian Adler at the party conference, as reported by the Ostseezeitung. According to the report, members quietly said the vote out had to do with disputes surrounding Reinhold’s love affair with Annina Semmelhaack (formerly Ucatis).

At the end of 2022, Hagen made his relationship with the former porn actress public. “We got to know and love each other through the party,” the member of the Bundestag told the “Ostseezeitung” at the time. Semmelhaack is also a member of the FDP.

Public separation dispute

Reinhold was previously in a relationship with FDP politician Karoline Preisler, and their relationship has three children. Preisler then withdrew her candidacy for the office of constitutional judge in Brandenburg, citing the partly publicly held separation dispute with Reinhold.

Preisler then accused Reinhold of cheating on her for months. “The corridor radio in the Bundestag knew it, my neighbor knew it,” she told the “Bild” at the time. “I would have found it more respectful if the meetings hadn’t also taken place in my Berlin apartment and in my bed, next to the photos of our children that were on the shelf.” Both Reinhold and Semmelhaack denied this.