The gunman’s father had reported mental health issues to authorities

The questions about the information before the amok attack in Hamburg continue to come to a head: the shooter’s father sought help for his son from the authorities in 2021.

The father of Hamburg amok shooter Philipp F. contacted the authorities in 2021 because of his son’s mental problems. The father called the social psychiatric service and said that his son heard voices and wanted to kill himself, said the head of the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office, Jan Hieber, on Thursday before the Citizens’ Committee on the Interior. After a conversation with the son, however, no further measures were found necessary.

As early as 2019, the environment of the later perpetrator noticed a change in character in Philipp F. after he ended his relationship and lost his job, said Hieber.

Philipp F. apparently broke off mental treatments

He then contacted doctors himself “to get his mental problems under control” and had meanwhile also been in inpatient treatment in Bavaria. When Philipp F. announced in 2021 that he wanted to heal himself, the father decided to involve the authorities.

The 35-year-old killed seven people and eventually himself at a community meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Alsterdorf on March 9. Since it became known that the police had received an anonymous tip about Philipp F’s mental state, they have been criticized for not taking action.