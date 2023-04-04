He scammed a woman from La Plata with a duplicate page from Banco Provincia and stole $48,000 from her

A woman was arrested in the last hours in At paymentaccused of carrying out virtual scams through a duplicate page of Banco Provincia. According to police sources informed 0221.com.arthe capture was made last Monday in a house of 16 between 85 and 86, after an investigation that began in December 2022.

According to the spokesmen, at that time The victim assured that she was deceived through a false BAPRO website where, upon entering, a transfer of $48,000 was generated to another account.

“From investigative tasks, it was possible to identify the owner of the destination account, for which reason the judicial authorities of intervention issued the corresponding search and kidnapping order,” they explained to this medium.

At the indicated address, the members of the DDI La Plata proceeded to kidnap a Samsung cell phone, two credit cards and an Asher brand notebook. In addition, the person involved was arrested and placed at the disposal of UFI No. 3 of the Judicial Department of La Plata for the crime of “scam”.