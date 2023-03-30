He takes shelter in a portable toilet in the middle of a Billie Eilish concert

Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” was uploaded to the SoundCloud platform in 2015 and became a viral phenomenon, with more than two million streams on Spotify in its first year.

Billie has won multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Album of the Year, Best Record of the Year, and Best Song of the Year at the 2020 ceremony.

The strong storm in CDMX caused the Billie Eilish concert to be cancelled.

A fan who attended the concert of Billie Eilish He recounted how his uncomfortable experience was when having to take shelter inside a portable toilet, because before the concert began there was a strong storm that caused flooding in the place and because of this, the event had to be canceled since there could be consequences. by the use of various electrical appliances.

He takes shelter in a portable toilet due to a storm in the middle of a Billie Eilish concert

the long awaited Billie Eilish concert was scheduled to take place at the Forum Sol, an outdoor space like many other music festivals. However, the weather changed abruptly, and a strong storm broke out over the place. Many of the visitors, unprepared for the rain, found themselves drenched and seeking shelter. With no options for shelter from the storm, some even sought refuge in the portable toilets that were on site. Although this was not the most comfortable option, it was better than being in the heavy rain. One of the attendees named “@ Candrés Peredo” decided to recount his uncomfortable experience on his TikTok account. Said user reports that at first he was very excited about the concert, when out of nowhere it began to rain heavily and everyone decided to rush to find a shelter. At first it was thought that the rain would last at least half an hour; however, the storm lasted for more than 2 hours, so he decided to fight to take refuge in an empty bathroom; However, the fanatic could no longer breathe from being locked up in the narrow place for so long, in addition to his kidneys and lungs aching.

Due to the strong storm that broke out, the concert that many fans had been looking forward to had to be cancelled; However, the singer went on stage to apologize to the attendees, she sang a few songs without lights and with a capella. Nevertheless Billie He noted that the event would be postponed until later.

Billie Eilish @ Sunshine Field CDMX Billie goes on stage to say a few words, the show can’t take place#BillieEilish #BillieeilishMexico pic.twitter.com/4MiD5N9kpF — Plate (@ailoviutl) March 30, 2023

The company organizing the concert, THE EYESannounced that the Billie Eilish concert It will take place on this day, March 30, ensuring that “all tickets purchased will be valid for this new date.”

It is evident that nature cannot be controlled and at the least expected moment natural disasters can happen; However, the good thing about this case is that a solution was reached very soon since the fans, despite having an uncomfortable day, could not enjoy the event taking place.

