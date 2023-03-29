He wanted to enter marijuana for a detainee in a toothpaste and was discovered | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 28, 2023 | 9:46 p.m.

A 20-year-old girl who wanted to enter hidden marijuana inside a toothpaste for a detainee at the Quinta de Oberá police station was delayed today by Misiones Police officers.

According to what was reported by police sources, the event happened at noon when the woman arrived at the unit with food and hygiene items for a relative of hers who has been detained since February 3 for an act of robbery at the point of knife and death threats.

Automatically, the prevention guard agents carried out the corresponding search and at that moment they realized that the toothpaste was compact. Therefore, they cut the container and found that it had five marijuana wrappers.

Next, they notified the Federal Prosecutor who ordered that the drug be seized and that the woman be notified of the cause.