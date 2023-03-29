They will expose cases of violent women in Yucatan

‘Taco de Ojo’ will produce the episodes.



To raise awareness and prevent violence against women in Yucatanthe application ‘1-2-3 for all my friends’ was created, where some real life cases will be shared.

According to the director of the Yucatan International Film Festival (Ficmy), Karla Paola Medina, the application was created to be used by victims of violence and tell their stories.

As we already mentioned, on this platform, videos will be created in which women will share their stories to raise awareness among other women.

These stories will be recreated by actors and each chapter will last between 30 to 40 minutes.

It should be noted that these chapters will be broadcast by pages of some influencers and associations with the aim of providing tools that can support the victims.

As we already mentioned, the episodes of this platform will be produced by Ricardo Baeza or better known as ‘Taco de Ojo’.

15 chapters of stories of violent women

We are looking for volunteers who want to tell their stories.



‘Taco de Ojo’ will provide all its support and its production to carry out the project that includes 10 chapters in its first stage.

The first chapter is expected to come out on April 15.

After the announcement of this project, it was indicated that they are looking for women who want to share their stories.

It should be reiterated that this project only seeks to raise awareness and prevent violence against women in Yucatan.

