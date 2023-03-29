Photos and videos of the rain and hail in CDMX and the Edomex

We saw the black clouds and we thought it would be a light drizzle, like in days gone by, but it turns out that there is rain and hail in various areas of CDMX and Edomex.

Through social networks, dozens of users shared photos and videos that show the tremendous hailstorm that was dropped.

Photo: @InfoMeteoro

Tremendous rain and hail in CDMX and the Edomex

After several days of tremendous heat, we were surprised by rain and hail in CDMX and Edomex.

through their social networksthe National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua) warned that showers with heavy occasional rains, electric shocks, wind gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour and possible hail were expected.

And wow, the hail was quite possible in various areas of CDMX and the State of Mexico because the landscape was painted white, the thunder scared us and the temperature dropped.

This photograph, for example, shows the size of the hail that fell in the municipality of Cuautitlan Izcalli.

Foto: @MCRnite/

@laloixx



Photo: Fernanda Bravo

Photo: Fernanda Bravo

Photo: Fernanda Bravo

This other video posted on Twitter shows the tremendous hailstorm that fell in the municipality of Coacalco, where the rain lasted just over an hour.

This image was taken south of Mexico City where the rain also fell furiously and even hail fell, less than in the State of Mexico but the floor was painted white.

Photo: @JerrySixxDF ·

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection reported that heavy rains accompanied by hail and electrical activity are concentrated in the east, west, and south of CDMX.

There is also 12 municipalities on yellow alert due to hail, rain and wind: Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Cuajimalpa, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan and Venustiano Carranza.

Photo: CDMX Civil Protection

