Older adult victim of extortionists: video shows how they set him on fire

extortionists of "La Unión del centro" acts without remorse, now it was captured how two of its members set fire to a Elderly who ran an ice cream shop because he refused to give them money, here are the details!

Video of man set on fire by extortionists

The events occurred on March 30, 2023 and the video was shared by the “Michoacana Original” Twitter account, which posted the following:

It is not worth that they do this and that the authority does nothing. A few months ago the police paraded with their operatives and now they stop very occasionally.”

According to the relatives of the attacked man who were interviewed by ForoTv, the extortionists wanted him to call a number, otherwise:

“It was going to be worse.”

It should be noted that in the recording how one of the subjects drops flammable material on the ice cream shop counter, which immediately ignites everything there, luckily, other workers managed to put out the fire and it did not spread further.

What will happen to the extortionists?

According to the relatives, after what happened, the C5 camera was asked for help and although his request for help was answered, the victim did not want to follow up or go to the ambulance, because he fears that he will have reprisals; however, now he and his family are living in great fear.

