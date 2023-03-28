Violence at work – Germany adopts the ILO Convention

German statutory accident insurance (DGUV)

Berlin (ots)

Violence at work is a problem for many workers around the world. The topic is currently also on the agenda in Germany, because Germany wants to (adopt) Convention 190 of the International Labor Organization on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. The Convention states that everyone has the right to a workplace free from violence and harassment. My colleague Helke Michael spoke to an expert from the Energy Textile Electro Media Products trade association, BG ETEM for short, about the current situation in Germany.

Speaker: In the care sector, but also wherever there is customer contact or money flows, there can be violence in the workplace. There is also internal violence that can occur in any profession. As a result, injuries can occur on the one hand, on the other hand…

Original sound 1 (Dr. Just Mields, 21 sec.): “Every experience of violence does something to me psychologically. That’s called traumatization and it can result in a so-called post-traumatic stress disorder. That means consequences that affect me, so to speak in my way of life extremely. I get flashbacks, I can’t sleep anymore and then many organic ailments follow.”

Narrator: According to Dr. Just Mields from BG ETEM. However, employers can protect their employees from violence. To do this, one should first consider the risks associated with the work and then implement appropriate measures.

Original sound 2 (Dr. Just Mields, 16 sec.): “It could be that I make sure that, in case of doubt, the advisor gets to the door faster than the customer. I don’t put any knives on the table or any letter openers and make sure that I also design the environmental conditions in such a way that people don’t get angry at first. Don’t make them wait long!”

Speaker: The statutory accident insurance supports this risk assessment and the preventive measures. There are also offers for victims of violence.

Original sound 3 (Dr. Just Mields, 17 sec.): “In other words, if I’ve been exposed to a violent event, then it’s to be assessed as an accident at work and then we have offers, especially when these typical psychological consequences occur that you then get so-called probatory sessions and, in case of doubt, a longer therapeutic treatment is also possible.”

Narrator: If a threatening situation arises at work, the expert recommends calling for help immediately and leaving the situation.

Original sound 4 (Dr. Just Mields, 16 sec.): “There is nothing more important than your own safety. If possible, use simple, clear words to make the other person understand that you don’t mean him any harm, but that you leave the situation now and then get out of the situation quickly. Everything else can follow later.”

Modification proposal: Germany wants to (adopt) Convention 190 of the International Labor Organization on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. However, many measures from the convention have already been implemented in Germany. And that is also necessary, because in 2021 alone almost 12,000 cases of violence at work were reported to the accident insurance institutions – most of them from the social and care sector. You can find more information on the subject and help with preventive measures on the Internet at the professional associations and accident insurance companies and at www.dguv.de.

Original content from: German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV), transmitted by news aktuell