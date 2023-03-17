Lammens, Santoro and a promising agreement for the inmate in the City

Matías Lammens, Leandro Santoro, Claudia Neira and Graciana Peñafort participated in a meeting that sought to bring together the referents of the main Buenos Aires spaces.

Despite the fact that the PJ has not yet defined its national strategy, the City does not want to waste time. It is that the voter could reflect in these elections the exhaustion with the macrista project that maintains the City as a strategic bastion of the right.

In this sense, what was agreed is that Lammens and Santoro would not go to an exhausting STEP to see who wins the leadership of the City. The intention is not to repeat the mistakes of the past, where Kirhnerism came to put five lists.

In principle, with Lammens, Santoro, Neira for Santamarina, and Peñafort as a reference for the K women close to Cristina, there could be a favorable scenario for broad unity.

Thus, it will be necessary to see what happens with the other sectors not contained in this meeting.

It is worth remembering that the right will have in La Libertad Avanza a no lesser obstacle. It is that macrismo can lose votes with the most reactionary options, a problem that Kirchnerism would not have.