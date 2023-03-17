The school statement and pain on social networks for the baby who died in La Plata

Social networks echoed the death of Bautista Sebastián Santiñaque, the 12-year-old boy who was on a 5-a-side soccer field in the North neighborhood, decompensated and died. Undoubtedly a hard blow for the family and those who knew him.

That is why they gave him an emotional farewell on Instagram, and also the La Anunciación de la Santísima Virgen school, which he attended, announced the sad news and decreed the mourning that this educational community is going through, in which activities were also suspended this Friday.

The institution of 514 between 7 and 8, from Ringuelet, sent a statement in which it expressed: “With deep regret we inform you that we have received terrible news. One of our students, Bautista Santiñaque, has died after carrying out a sports activity ” .

“Given this situation, we have immediately decided to suspend all our school activities on Friday, March 17,” he adds.

In another text, it is requested to “offer spaces to listen to your colleagues as all the support they may need.”

Finally, he expresses: Let us remember that faith in God gives us the strength to face the most difficult moments and allows us to find light and hope in the midst of darkness. In these moments, more than ever, we must be united in prayer and love, and seek comfort for his family through prayer.”

On the other hand, on Instagram a user who claims to be her best friend wrote: “I’m going to miss you Bau. I love you.” And in another story she added: “Life takes the best. It is unbelievable Bauti, you were my best friend and I will remember you all my life.”

He also expressed: “To think that I saw you this afternoon and now I will not be able to see you anymore”, while he ended by saying: “Thank you for the beautiful moments we had. We will really miss you with the riki”.

the terrible case

As reported by EL DIA (see https://www.eldia.com/nota/2023-3-17-8-32-0-conmocion-murio-un-nene-de-12-anos-en-una-cancha-de-futbol-5-de-la-plata-policiales), yesterday afternoon the boy died when he was waiting to enter to play soccer in a sports complex of 37 between 9 and 10, a situation that generated despair and commotion among those who witnessed the dramatic scene.

This newspaper was able to confirm from judicial sources that the minor died after decompensation. Witnesses added to EL DIA that it occurred in a 5-a-side soccer field, with the company name “Bahía 37”, where a small school for this sport also operates. Although it could not be determined if the victim was a student or was there occasionally, since he was a “spectator”, the police report indicates.

The truth is that, always based on the testimonies, being around 7:00 p.m., the baby “began to feel bad and decompensated.” They assure that he called an ambulance and that while they waited for the doctors they performed CPR on him.

Then they indicated that he was transferred to the Children’s Hospital but despite the efforts of the professionals they could not save his life. Now they are investigating the causes of death, which caused a great impact, and the firmest line points to sudden death, according to reports.