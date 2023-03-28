AFIP monitors the purchases you make with a debit card in April: from what amount

Banking entities have to disclose the accrued expenses with the debit card for a month from a minimum amount

More and more people decide to use the Internet to a lesser extent. cash and prefer to pay with Debit. The reasons are varied, from greater comfort by avoiding carrying a large number of banknotes to a higher degree of security.

even all Banks allow you to use your debit card abroadmaking purchases with the funds in the savings account in pesos, in such a way that the processing system converts them from the currency in which the purchase is made (reals or euros, for example) to dollars and then to pesos at the exchange rate official, adding taxes.

So, the It is debited from the savings account in pesos, it is an amount that results from pesifying the dollars spent at the official exchange rate plus the PAIS tax (35%), the perception of Income Tax (45%) plus the perception of Tax on Personal Property (25%).

For this reason, it is necessary to take into account the total amount to be debited for fundssince the savings bank is not separated to overdraw.

AFIP knows how much you spend with the debit card

Credit and debit cards are the two most widely used means of payment today. But, just as banks must report fixed-term deposits, accreditations, withdrawals and account balances from a minimum amount, the same happens with debit cards.

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) raised in the last update from $10,000 to $30,000 the minimum amount from which financial entities must report accumulated expenses during a month with debit cards.



Experts clarify that it may be a single purchase transaction for $30,000 or more, but the banks must also inform AFIP of the accumulated amounts when they equal or exceed the mentioned $30,000 per month. In addition, this calculation takes into account the debit cards of the holder and the additional.

As a counterpart, the amounts of withdrawals in cash and any other amount that does not imply consumption are not included in this total.

In parallel, it rose from $30,000 to $90,000 the minimum number to inform the accreditations, withdrawals, account balances and time deposits.

With these modifications, banks will be able to streamline operations and, in turn, will receive automatic and permanent information on monthly accreditations, withdrawals, account balances, term deposits and card consumption.

What is the minimum amount to accept debit?

According to the national state it is mandatory to accept Debit card payments when the amount is equal to or greater than 100 pesos. However, if the merchant accepts paid con QR then you are not required to accept debit card payments.

In this sense, the following businesses are required to accept debit card payments or QR payments:

Businesses that sell furniture

Businesses that provide mass consumption services

The shops that do works

The shops that rent furniture

The minimum amount for purchases with a debit card (mandatory) is 100 pesos

It should be noted that if the amount is less than 100 pesos or the business is in a town with less than 1,000 inhabitants, it is up to the business to accept the Debit. On the other hand, in the case of restaurants, you can also pay the tip with Debit (it is not mandatory) with a cap of 15% of what is consumed.

How much do you get back for paying with debit?

Los refunds by Debit card payments These are promotions that banks occasionally offer, although the offers are generally for credit cards.

However, recently CONSIDERED just launched a return program for shopping con debit cards for some sectors of the Argentine population.

Specifically, it consists of I reinstate of 15% on the total of your expenses in pharmacies, shops and wholesalers with your debit card. In addition, if the purchase is made on Mondays and the business adheres to ANS benefits, You will also get the 10% return provided by said program.

Regarding the requirements to access this benefit, CONSIDERED states that the following groups can get the discount: