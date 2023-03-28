Miami airport employee accused of stealing 1.2 million in cell phones

Miami, Mar 28 (EFE) 2 million dollars destined for Colombia.

Local media reported on Tuesday the arrest of Rivera Paz, who already testified before a magistrate for the millionaire theft of phones, which according to details were from the Samsung brand and were destined for the South American country, where only the containers filled with sand.

The magistrate imposed a bail of $300,000 for the charges against him, reports the Telemundo 51 channel.

Rivera Paz was discovered in a review of the videos of the facilities of the transport company DHL Express, located next to the Miami International Airport.

The cameras captured irregularities in the employee’s usual work on March 20.

Rivera Paz was charged with grand theft and theft of merchandise worth more than $50,000, and a public defender was assigned to him.

According to the media, the cargo arrived in Colombia as if it were telephones, but there was only sand in the boxes.

Rivera Paz, who appears with another person in the video in which he was discovered, would have used a forklift to place the phones in a vehicle with a trailer in which they were taken from the transportation company’s facilities.

The control systems did not detect irregularities in the cargo in Colombia when placing some bags of sand with the same weight as the stolen phones.