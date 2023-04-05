Manolo begins a tour of all the regions of Coahuila

By Friday he will have traveled all the regions of the State.

Muzquiz, Coahuila; April 4, 2023.- At the beginning of his tour of Coahuila, the candidate for governor of the Citizen Alliance for Security, Manolo Jiménez Salinas, visited the North and Carbonífera regions, where he presented his political platform and pointed out the main projects to potentiate the economic and social development of these regions and of the entire State.

“This is a campaign of proposals and commitments, and today I want to make clear commitments with the people of Guerrero, and the first has to do with keeping Coahuila armored, that our state continues to be one of the safest in the country, we are going to work in prevention, proximity, intelligence and strength so that the families of this municipality live safe and in peace”, highlighted in the municipality of Guerrero.

Accompanied by Jesús María Montemayor Garza, candidate for local deputy for the third district, Jiménez Salinas pointed out that his government program contemplates the strengthening of state social programs, and the creation of new projects such as popular health, scholarships for youth, the recovery of women’s shelters, children’s rooms and soup kitchens for the elderly, among others.

While in the municipality of Múzquiz, he pointed out that, with citizen support, he will lead the first coalition government with which an agenda will be worked on to improve the quality of life of all Coahuila families, as well as important regional infrastructure works for the diversification of the economy and social infrastructure, such as the expansion of the conduction line and the strengthening of the municipal water network; and the construction of a regional sanitary landfill.

On his visit to the Carboniferous region, he was accompanied by the candidate for the local deputation for the sixth district, Edith Hernández and her substitute Fabiola Elguezabal Garza; the candidate for multi-member deputy Gladys Ayala; the president of the Municipal PRI, Luis Fernando Santos; the President of the local PRD, Jorge Flores Garza; the local leader of the PAN, Julio Rodriguez Ibarra; the coordinators Francisco Tobías, Jesús Guerrero and Pedro Hernández, as well as David Mussi, the businessman Enrique Falcón and Héctor Miguel García Falcón.

Finally, he added that he will fulfill all the commitments that he presents in each region.

“With these commitments I am sure that we will improve the quality of life of our people, because the best way to honor the trust of our people is by complying,” he added.