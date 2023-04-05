They kill 2 ministerials and shootouts break out in Morelia

Michoacán.-

Two agents of the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office (FGE) were killed in an armed attack in the Fraccionamiento Misión del Valle, north of Morelia, Michoacán.

The FGE confirmed the death of two investigative policemen who were in the area, where related people have already been arrested.

“Police personnel in investigation work have been attacked with firearm shots; so far two agents have been reported dead.

“In the immediate moments after the attack registered in Misión del Valle and as a result of the real and material persecution, alleged criminals were arrested and firearms of various types and calibers were seized,” the Prosecutor’s Office said via Twitter.

Local reports indicated that the perpetrators were traveling in two double-cab trucks when they shot at the officers who were in the third section of the subdivision.

At that moment, the persecution of those responsible began, which was followed by a shootout that lasted more than 30 minutes.

Once the report was made, an operation was started involving the Mexican Army, National and Civil Guard, and the State Attorney General’s Office to find those responsible.

By air, the operation was reinforced by a helicopter from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and a Black Hawk armed from the National Guard.

At the moment, local reports indicated that the situation has been controlled at the point.