Health: multiplication of scams with 100% reimbursed hearing aids

The scammers watched with covetousness the arrival of 100% reimbursement for hearing aids two years ago. Sale of defective hearing aids, issuance of false prescriptions… The imagination of fraudsters is limitless.

Loan of 800,000 equipped French people, some of them free of charge. For the past two years, some hearing aids have been reimbursed at 100%. An attractive offer, which sometimes hides abuses. By phone or on the internet, many fraudulent sites offer free hearing aids. To benefit from it, no medical examination necessary, normally compulsory, but a simple information sheet. To pocket health insurance reimbursements, some falsify prescriptions from real doctors.

False prescriptions in nursing homes or nursing homes

An ENT in Paris has thus been the victim of identity theft 30 times. Since 2021, 408 million euros have been reimbursed by Health Insurance, which recognizes several hundred scams. According to some unions, false prescriptions for hearing aids are also rampant in nursing homes, or nursing homes. A man was given a three-year suspended prison sentence for fraudulent health insurance. It had generated more than 1.6 million euros in turnover.